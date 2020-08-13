Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE LL opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.63. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.