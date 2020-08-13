LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,896,026.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 630,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,940,000 after purchasing an additional 359,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LPL Financial by 499.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 349,164 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 285.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 339,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,496,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

