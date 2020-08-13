LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ LMPX opened at $7.70 on Thursday. LMP Automotive has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $49.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

