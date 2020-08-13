Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

