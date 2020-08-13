Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$43.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.42.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$38.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$46.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

