Lightinthebox (LITB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 19th. Lightinthebox has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter. Lightinthebox had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 415.06%.

NYSE:LITB opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Lightinthebox has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

