Lightinthebox (LITB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 19th. Lightinthebox has set its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.
Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter. Lightinthebox had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 415.06%.
NYSE:LITB opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Lightinthebox has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.89.
About Lightinthebox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
