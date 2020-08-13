Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s (LSXMK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $36.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,374,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $86,586,344.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

