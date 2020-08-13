Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $1.38. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 11,615 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of 150.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics.

