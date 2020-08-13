Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

NASDAQ TREE opened at $323.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -380.49 and a beta of 2.24. Lendingtree has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $392.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.49.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lendingtree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $5,064,047.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,951.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,271 shares of company stock worth $13,657,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 7.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 17.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.