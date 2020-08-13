Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.74), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.02. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

AMTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc develops biological therapeutics to treat autoimmune, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.. The company develops submucosal biopharmaceuticals and bio-betters. Applied Molecular Transport Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

