Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up to $47.52

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.59, but opened at $47.52. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 10,879,159 shares.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

