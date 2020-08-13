Larry A. Mizel Sells 200,000 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $8,882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,238,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,849,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

