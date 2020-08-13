Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Up 1.6%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.52, 5,829 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 230,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $342.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $217.01 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 10.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lands’ End by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 3,019.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lands’ End by 33.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

