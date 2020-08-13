Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Trading Up 6%

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $69.01, 817,673 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 894,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.12.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

