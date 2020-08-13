Lake Victoria Mining (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) PT Raised to $29.00

Lake Victoria Mining (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lake Victoria Mining from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

LBRMF stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Lake Victoria Mining has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in the Schefferville/Menihek region of the prolific Labrador Trough in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

