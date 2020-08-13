Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$27.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

