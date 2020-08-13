L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Up 0.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.55, 211,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,585,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on L Brands from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 128.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

