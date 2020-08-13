Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KUBTY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Kubota has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $83.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

