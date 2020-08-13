Kryll (KRL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,815.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $27,815.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $759.92 or 0.06599138 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00047957 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014578 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,000,443 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

