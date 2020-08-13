Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading 1.8% Higher

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.51, 12,585 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 828,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron purchased 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

