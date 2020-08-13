KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOV opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.04. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 821.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,702 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter worth $33,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

