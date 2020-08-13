Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$250.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$199.00 to C$250.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Kinaxis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.09.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$192.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$199.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 237.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$75.15 and a 52 week high of C$224.98.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.08, for a total transaction of C$3,001,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,731,151.09.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

