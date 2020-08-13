Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) versus The Hong Kong and China Gas (NYSE:HOKCY) Head to Head Review

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 9 1 3.00 The Hong Kong and China Gas 2 0 0 0 1.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $14.15, suggesting a potential upside of 63.02%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -143.18% 4.80% 3.72% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 4.80 -$69.06 million $3.37 2.58 The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.19 billion 4.80 $901.41 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 86,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses serving 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

