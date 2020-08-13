Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Shares of KEYS opened at $98.81 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

