KeyCorp Comments on ICU Medical, Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICU Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ICU Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICUI. ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $193.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.60. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,085,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $56,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,969 shares of company stock worth $9,056,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.