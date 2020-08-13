Kevin N. Rock Sells 28,000 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TEL stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

