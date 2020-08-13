KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.61.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in KB Home by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

