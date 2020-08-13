KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.61.
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51.
In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in KB Home by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
