Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 7th

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.
Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kansas City Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
Shares of KSU opened at $184.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $195.47.
In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,460 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
