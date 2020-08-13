Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 7th

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kansas City Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of KSU opened at $184.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,460 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

