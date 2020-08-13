Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAMN opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard R. Barnhart bought 3,254 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $152,384.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

