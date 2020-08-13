K12 (NYSE:LRN) Announces Earnings Results

K12 (NYSE:LRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

Get K12 alerts:

In other K12 news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $206,906.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,283 shares of company stock worth $4,840,705 in the last ninety days. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K12 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.