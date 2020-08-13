JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to “Overweight”

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.46. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 86.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

