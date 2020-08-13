JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

