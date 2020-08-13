JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.00 ($90.59).

EPA AIR opened at €74.92 ($88.14) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.37. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

