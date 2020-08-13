Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $4.77 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $165.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 134,965 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

