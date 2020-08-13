Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

