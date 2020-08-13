Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 23,294 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,250% compared to the average volume of 1,725 call options.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 64,506 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $9,559,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23,347.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE JCI opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

