John J. Goggins Sells 11,700 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $274.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.11 and a 200 day moving average of $256.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 205.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

