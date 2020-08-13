John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

