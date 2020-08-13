JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a $2,000.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,805.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,684.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,613.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 71.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 103.6% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

