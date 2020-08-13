JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 26,617 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 14,787 call options.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $131,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,154,000 after buying an additional 4,271,678 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 202.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,201,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 1,473,335 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,035.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,218,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 1,111,196 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 221.4% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,608,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 1,107,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 180.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 772,486 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.