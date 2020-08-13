Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE JCAP opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

