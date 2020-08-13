Jeffrey A. Craig Sells 250,000 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Stock

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,133,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. Meritor Inc has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Meritor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Meritor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Meritor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

