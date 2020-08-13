Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $450.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

CACC stock opened at $515.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.48.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00. Insiders have sold a total of 64,395 shares of company stock worth $27,987,405 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

