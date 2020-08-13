Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $31.33 on Monday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,827,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,683. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 265.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 94,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 12.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,109,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after acquiring an additional 121,077 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

