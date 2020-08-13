Jefferies Financial Group Lowers LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEGIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $147.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $147.45.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.29 million during the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that LEG Immobilien will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

