Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$5.60

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.00 to C$5.60 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRON has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.12.

Cronos Group stock opened at C$7.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.60. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$18.54.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

