Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sol Gel Technologies Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sol Gel Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sol Gel Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of $167.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.46. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,701,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 592,068 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,791,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

