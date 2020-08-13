Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €235.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEURV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €247.00 ($290.59) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €233.69 ($274.93).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.