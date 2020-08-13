James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.