Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ITI. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $197,166.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 125.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 45.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

